Home Indiana Evansville Three Men Arrested Following Police Pursuit In Evansville October 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Three men are behind bars following a road rage incident that led to a police chase in Evansville. Police say the chase began around 6:00 Tuesday evening after a Cadillac was tailing another car southbound on North First Avenue.

Officers arrested Dakota James and his passengers, Kenneth Kirby III and Donovan Cabell.

Authorities received a call from a man who said James was chasing him southbound on North First Avenue from Diamond Avenue. He told dispatchers James wanted to fight him and was chasing his vehicle.

When police tried to pull James’ car over they say he sped off. During the police chase, officers say they saw bags of meth being thrown out of the vehicle.

The chase finally ended at Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Avenue in Evansville.

Officers say they found a white crystal substance inside the vehicle, which later tested positive for meth and they also found a green leafy substance in the backseat of the car.

In total, police say they recovered 34 grams of meth and 5.4 grams of marijuana.

Officers say Cabell and Kirby told them they didn’t know about the drugs or see anyone thrown them out.

Dakota James is charged with dealing meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving license.

Donovan Cabell is charged with dealing meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice.

Kenneth Kirby III is charged with dealing meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

All three men are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

