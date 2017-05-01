Three Long-Track Supercells

Several long-track supercells rode northwest to southeast along a surface warm front, producing large hail & damaging winds through the day.

The first one tracked from Clay, Richland, Edwards, Wabash, Lawrence through Knox, Pike, Dubois to northern Perry counties with consistent swaths of golfball-sized hail & gusts of 58-65 mph. This knocked down numerous trees, limbs & powerlines in its path. Damage was reported in Louisville, Noble, Winslow, Holland & Doolittle Mills. Also, the wind-driven hail damaged roofs & vehicles. Torrential rain from this storm fell on saturated soils, producing flash flooding. The storm continued southeastward with baseball hail near Elizabethtown, Kentucky & softball-sized hail in Nelson County, Kentucky.

In Lincoln County, Kentucky, softball hail & winds to 90 mph caused millions in damage. Damage in Rockcastle county was at least $4.5 million & Pulaski County, Kentucky had $5 million in damage just from the softball hail.

The second supercell, with origins in south-central Illinois, tracked through northeastern Knox County with hail of up to 1.50″ in diameter & wind gusts to 70 mph after a gust of 81 mph just north of the Knox County line in Merom. The storm then tracked through northern Daviess County, Indiana, where torrents of 1-1.75″ hail completely defoliating trees west of Odon. Trees in leaf were totally stripped bare like it was February by the hail, which was driven by winds of 70-75 mph, which caused a nearly 1-mile length of power poles to be pushed & leaning to the east on a north-south county road west of town.

The storm produced hail stones of 1-1.75″ in diameter in Odon with a measured gust of 71 mph. Numerous trees, limbs & powerlines were downed.

The storm continued southeastward into northern Martin County with 1.00″ hail. Even out of the Tri-State, this long-lived supercell produced winds of up to 70 mph & 1.75″ hail all the way to areas north of Louisville, Kentucky. At Salem, Indiana, business had roof damage & windows were blown out by the intense wind & the hail damaged vehicles.

Near Henryville, Indiana, just northwest of Louisville, this storm produced a wind gust of 92 mph, resulting in extensive damage. Wind also gusted to near 90 mph northwest of Louisville, Kentucky (Oldham County) from this storm.

With front sliding southward, overnight a storm tracking from Union to Hopkins counties & beyond produced a swath of 1.00-1.75″ hail. The ground was completely covered by hail in Dixon.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments