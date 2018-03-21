Home Kentucky Three Kentucky Sisters Facing Drug Charges March 21st, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

An Ohio County drug investigation leads to the arrests of three sisters and a Hawesville man who deputies say was hiding in their home.

Deputies say they were able to track down Jeffrey Melton, 40, to a home on U.S. Highway 41 in Hartford. Melton was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Detectives say the residents gave them permission to search the home and found Melton hiding in the crawl space of the house.

During their search, detectives say they found a large amount of meth, marijuana, a loaded handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

Melton was arrested along with Charley Aldridge, Alicia Ralph, and Jessica Westerfield.

All four are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Melton is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax). He was also served his two outstanding warrants.

The three sisters are also charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension.

