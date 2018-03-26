Home Indiana Three Injured In Morning House Fire in Warrick County March 26th, 2018 Shelby Coates Indiana

Three people are injured in a morning house fire in Warrick County.

It happened in the 600 block of State Road 62 in Boonville just before 1:00AM.

Boonville and Skelton Territory Fire departments responded. According to officials on scene emergency crews life flighted one man to the University of Louisville for smoke inhalation. A woman and child went to to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Investigators believe a space heater ignited a chair starting the fire.

