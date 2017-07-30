Three Injured After Crash on I-64

Three Warrick County residents were injured after a crash on I-64 in Posey County on Saturday night.

Police say Sheila Wiseman was headed westbound on I-64 near mile marker 12 when she went off the road. Her truck rolled twice and came to a stop in the median.

Wiseman and her two passengers, a 58-year-old woman and an 8-year-old, were injured. They were taken to Deaconess in Evansville for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash was caused by a flat front tire. All three were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Comments

comments