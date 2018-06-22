44News | Evansville, IN

Three Individuals Accused of Spending Counterfeit Money Arrested

Three Individuals Accused of Spending Counterfeit Money Arrested

June 22nd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Three people are arrested, accused of using counterfeit money at a gas station.

Police say Zach Uppencamp handed a fake 100 dollar bill to Neil Pitstick, the cashier at Hucks on 3rd Avenue in Jasper.

In return, Pitstick allegedly gave him 100 dollar bill in 5 dollar bills.

Authorities say that a third suspect, Chelsea Hager, came inside to get the cash then took off with Uppencamp.

Police were alerted after they saw the suspects use the fake money at a local Wendy’s.

The cashier there noticed the bills said “For Motion Picture Use Only”, and called the police.

All three are facing charges.

 

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.