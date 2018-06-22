Home Indiana Evansville Three Individuals Accused of Spending Counterfeit Money Arrested June 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Three people are arrested, accused of using counterfeit money at a gas station.

Police say Zach Uppencamp handed a fake 100 dollar bill to Neil Pitstick, the cashier at Hucks on 3rd Avenue in Jasper.

In return, Pitstick allegedly gave him 100 dollar bill in 5 dollar bills.

Authorities say that a third suspect, Chelsea Hager, came inside to get the cash then took off with Uppencamp.

Police were alerted after they saw the suspects use the fake money at a local Wendy’s.

The cashier there noticed the bills said “For Motion Picture Use Only”, and called the police.

All three are facing charges.

