Three Individuals Accused of Spending Counterfeit Money Arrested
Three people are arrested, accused of using counterfeit money at a gas station.
Police say Zach Uppencamp handed a fake 100 dollar bill to Neil Pitstick, the cashier at Hucks on 3rd Avenue in Jasper.
In return, Pitstick allegedly gave him 100 dollar bill in 5 dollar bills.
Authorities say that a third suspect, Chelsea Hager, came inside to get the cash then took off with Uppencamp.
Police were alerted after they saw the suspects use the fake money at a local Wendy’s.
The cashier there noticed the bills said “For Motion Picture Use Only”, and called the police.
All three are facing charges.