Three-Hour Standoff Ends With Madisonville Man’s Arrest

A three-hour stand off ends in the arrest of a Madisonville man. Travis Camplin, 23, is accused of assaulting his estranged girlfriend in front of their two children.

Madisonville police say Camplin forcefully entered a home in the 500 block of Corum Drive on Tuesday. Police say he held his girlfriend against her will, striking her multiple times with a handgun.

Camplin also barricaded himself inside the home with the couple’s two toddlers after the woman escaped and called police.

The victims were taken to Baptist Health for treatment.

Camplin is being held without bond in the Hopkins County Jail. He’s charged with assault, resisting arrest, and unlawful imprisonment.

