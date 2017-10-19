Three Henderson Non-Profits Will Compete For $15,000 Grant

The Partnership of Women (POW!) will award grants to three non-profit organizations at its annual dinner next month.

The top organization will receive $15,000 and the two runners-up will each get $3,000.

The three finalist includes the City of Henderson, Marsha’s Place, and St. Anthony’s Hospice. The City of Henderson is requesting funding for a shelter to be located at East End Park, where it currently has a splash pad and playground equipment.

Marsha’s place has requested funding for an ultrasound machine to provide enhanced capabilities to replace and aging piece of equipment.

And St. Anthony’s Hospice is requesting funding for education in their new Palliative Care Program (specialized medical care for people living with serious illness). Education would target medical providers, the community, and Hospice patients.

These finalists will give a 10-minute no-frills presentation on why they should receive the POW! Impact grant. Members will vote on the winner.

For more information, visit POWfund.org, or email POW! at info@POWFUND.org.

