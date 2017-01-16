Home Kentucky Henderson Three Henderson Men Charged In Connection With A Burglary Last Summer January 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Two brothers are in the Henderson County Jail accused of stealing from a relative. Police say in July, Jessie and Jeffery Hardsock bragged to another person about stealing items from their aunt. That person also said she described some items to the victim, who went home to find a broken window and unlocked door.

Police found that more than $500 in property was missing. Police arrested Jessie and Jeffery Hardsock on burglary charges. Their father Scott Hardsock is charged with receiving stolen property.

The men are being held at the Henderson County Jail.

