Three Dog Night Coming to Evansville

They’ve spent nearly 50 years together now Three Dog Night is coming to the Tri-State.

Thursday, March 8th the group will make its way to the victory theatre in Evansville.

Three Dog Night is known for hits like ‘Black and White’, ‘Shambala’, and ‘One’.

They’re also working on new music releasing their first single in nearly 25 years.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, December 1st and can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or at Ticket Master.

