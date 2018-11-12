Home Indiana Evansville Three Doctors from Deaconess Honored at Pinning Ceremony November 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

It’s a special day for a handful of Deaconess doctors.

Three physicians were honored on November 12th during a pinning ceremony, and are now certified with the MD Anderson Cancer Network.

Deaconess announced its affiliation with MD Anderson in September of 2016. The doctors say being certified with the network is about providing the best possible care to patients.

Deaconess physician Adam Becker says, “We dedicate our lives, the early part of our lives to training, and that training doesn’t just stop with graduation from medical school or residency. It continues every day to keep up with the latest in research and care. So it’s strictly a recognition.”

Deaconess Cancer Services now has 21 certified doctors on their team.

