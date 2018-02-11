Three Dead Following Evansville Man Hunt

Update: Evansville police say 3 people are dead following a Sunday crime spree.

The first incident occurred in the 300 block of Linwood where police were called to a report of a woman being shot. She later died from her injuries. Shortly after that they were called to the intersection of Morgan and Highway 41 where another person was shot and killed. Police believed the two incidents were related. They began looking for a man in a dark SUV with Florida plates. Shortly after that they received word the vehicle was at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center. When police got there they say they found the suspect dead in the car. Police identify the gunman as 33 year old Daniel Sears. The first victim is identified as Maygen Sears, and the second victim is identified as Richard Popp. Police are not releasing a motive, but neighbors say it appears to be a domestic violence incident. Neighbors also say Daniel and Maygen were going through a divorce.

Original story:

What started as a search for a shooting suspect has ended with the suspect dead.

Just before 11:00 Sunday morning the Evansville Police Department was looking for a suspect in connection with two overnight shootings. The man was said to be driving a black SUV with Florida plates. He was also considered to be armed and dangerous.

About an hour later law enforcement officers were sent to the Vanderburgh 4-H Center, where someone spotted a vehicle and a person matching that description. Police are saying the suspect has been found, and that the suspect is dead. Police are also searching a home on Pennsylvania apparently related to the incident. Few other details are being released at this time.

