Three-Day Grand Opening For Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame October 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris

The $15 million Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum is opening to the public later this week with a three-day musical celebration.

Hall of Fame members performing Thursday includes Bobby Osborne, Doyle Lawson, Larry Sparks, Rodney Dillard, and Paul Williams. Sam Bush will take the stage Friday, October 19th.

Tickets for that show have sold out but there is a free concert Saturday on the outdoor stage.

Space is limited with no seating provided. Gates will open at noon.

