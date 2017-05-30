Home Indiana Three-Day Celebration Commemorates 25th Anniversary of “A League of Their Own” May 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A celebration in Dubois County is set for the 25th anniversary of the film, A League of Their Own. Huntingburg’s League Stadium was one of the locations where the movie was shot. The film followed the first women’s professional baseball league during World War II.

A number of events to commemorate the movie will be held in the area starting Thursday, June 15th through the 17th. Three of the stars from the film will be in town for the festivities, including Bitty Schram (Evelyn Gardner), Justin Scheller (Stilwell Gardner) and Ryan Olsen (Dollbaby Kid).

The movie will be shown at The Gaslight on Thursday, June 15th at 7 p.m. EST. A cocktail event will be held on Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST. Tickets are $40 for the cocktail event. To buy tickets, visit Huntingburg Chamber of Commerce.

Celebrations will continue Saturday, June 17th in conjunction with the Dubois County Bombers game at League Stadium. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. EST with kids games and activities running until 5:15 p.m. EST. Belles vs. Peaches game will be from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. EST. The Dubois County Bombers game will begin at 7 p.m. EST.

Tickets for the game are available by calling the Bombers office at 812-683-3700.

