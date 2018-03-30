Home Kentucky Three Daviess County Schools Finalists For Alternative Programs Of Distinction Honor March 30th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Three Daviess County schools are finalists for the 2018 Kentucky Alternative Programs of Distinction honor. The finalists include Heritage Park High School, Owensboro Day Treatment, and Valley School.

The selection was based on self assessments from the schools, and compliance with specific areas of the education program.

Alternative education programs are designed to meet the needs of at-risk students in a setting that supports academic performance, improve behavior, or provide enhanced learning experiences.

Representatives from the Kentucky Department of Education will visit all finalist schools to determine the winner. They will interview students, teachers, and administrators, and will observe teaching and learning in classrooms.

In 2017, Heritage Park High School was named an Alternative Program of Distinction.

For more information click here.

Comments

comments