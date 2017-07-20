Three Corridor Contenders Left In I-69 Ohio River Crossing

The list of potential routes for the new I-69 corridor from Evansville to Henderson is being whittled down. On Thursday I-69 project officials released a short list of possible locations for that corridor.

The I-69 Ohio River Crossing project is all about long-term cross river mobility and what the best option is to achieve that. Project officials have whittled down the list of five potential crossings to just three. The three potential corridors are the final contenders for options to connect the Crossroads of America to the Bluegrass.

A preliminary rendering shows the three possible routes: Central Corridor 1 and West Corridors 1 & 2. Of the three remaining options, two would would eliminate the current twin bridges something that some say may not be a bad idea, “I’d prefer it stay right where it is at…with the new bridge, especially if it could take more capacity and less work,” said Dale McGill an Evansville resident.

Both West corridors are slated to be six lanes, three lanes moving both north and south bound providing more of a convenience for commuters, “I’ve got a lot of friends and family in Henderson so I go back and forth and three lanes both ways would be a lot faster,” said McGill.

Central Corridor 1 is another option slated to be a four lane bridge with two lanes moving in both directions. That potential crossing would go in east of the twin bridges and a decision would be made as to the future of the aging twins, “These are not decisions that are made quickly and they are not decisions that are made lightly so you gather a lot of information and this is what I would call the deeper dive as you move forward with these three corridors,” said Mindy Peterson, Spokesperson for I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

Peterson says diving deeper means collecting detailed data, a lot of community outreach and talking to various groups and stakeholders in the project. Project officials say all three routes have consequences. West Corridor 1 would have a major impact on households, whereas West Corridor 2 could potentially disrupt many area businesses along US 41.

Ohio River Crossing officials say a toll is likely for the new bridge but that is not an official decision. The next opportunity for public input will be July 31st at the I-69 office in Evansville. That facility is located at 621 S. Cullen Avenue.

