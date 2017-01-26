Home Indiana Three Bills in Indiana Focus on Teacher and School Employee Background Checks January 26th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

Indiana lawmakers are considering measures to strengthen the school background check laws.

Three separate bills are moving through the Indiana legislature, designed to address these types of cases and issues.

Senate Bill 34 and House Bill 1079 would require all schools to conduct expanded criminal history checks and expanded child protection index checks on each employee, every five years.

Senate Bill 298 would require an expanded criminal and background check on each employee, before they’re hired. Current law allows those checks to be completed up to three months after an employee is hired.

