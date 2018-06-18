Three Arrests Made in Henderson Golf Course Burglary

Three individuals have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that took place at the Henderson Municipal Golf Course earlier this month.

Austin Pinkston, Jordan M. King, and Charles Ivie Jr. are the three individuals who were taken into custody.

The golf course has been burglarized multiple times this month, with damage to the facility being reported as well as a John Deere Gator valued at $9,8000 being stolen.

Ivie called 911 to report a robbery on June 14th, where he admitted to injuring himself while attempting to break into the concession stand at Park Field on North Elm Street.

Pinkston was located some time later and confessed to burglarizing the golf course three separate times. He claimed he did so in retaliation to the golf course firing him a long time ago.

Jordan King was located and initially denied any involvement in the robberies, but then admitted that he was there while they occurred, but didn’t take anything.

All three men are currently lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center.

