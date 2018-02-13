Three Arrests Made In Connection To Ellis Park Homicide

After an extensive investigation, detectives say a tip they received just 24 hours ago helped them identify these individuals. Sgt. Jason Cullum says, “Unfortunately after the violent crimes that we saw last year, this is about the same narrative where only the names have been changed.” Evansville police arrested Carolyn Butler, Zachery and Leroy Hunter – who are all facing charges for Donald Freels’ death. police say the two men involved shot freels multiple times in the 1100 block of North 2nd avenue in Evansville – before dumping his body at Ellis Park. The investigation started in November when the Henderson County Sheriff’s department found Freels’ body.

Sheriff Ed Brady with the Henderson County Sheriff’s department says, “They worked many many hours on this. We worked very closely together had it not been for Evansville working with us this would not have sure not have concluded this way or this quickly.” Evansville police say a series of text messages were exchanged between Butler and Freels – discussing a narcotic drug deal.

Evansville police used cellphone records to track down Zachery Hunter. Those records led to the arrests of Zachery Hunter and Carolyn Butler Monday night. Leroy Hunter was found through the U.S. Marshal – in Oklahoma City. He is also now facing murder charges. Police say it’s becoming a trend in Evansville where a prearranged drug deal results in a murder. Cullum says, “I want to stress that anyone who is in that lifestyle that if you participate in any level and it ends in a murder or a robbery or any other violent crime you will face the same charges. There is no, I didn’t know it was going to happen, I didn’t actually shoot at any body. You’re gonna face the same charges as though you pulled the trigger.”

Butler and Zachery Hunter are facing murder charges and being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Evansville police say they are increasing efforts to address the trade of narcotics to reduce the number of crimes that happen in Evansville.

Comments

comments