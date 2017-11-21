Home Indiana Evansville Three Arrested In West Franklin Street Beating Incident November 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Three people are arrested in connection to a man being beaten outside of a West Franklin Street business. On September 23rd around 2:15 a.m., Cody Utley and Kara Hale went to Lamasco Bar and Grill, where Utley and an employee, 24-year-old Amanda Breeze, had a verbal disagreement that led to Utley and Hale being asked to leave. They were escorted out of the business.

While the two were walking to the parking lot to leave, authorities say two patrons, identified as 27-year-old Jesse Risley and Jacob Humphrey, approached them and started hitting Utley with their fists in the head and face, knocking him to the ground.

Once the two men left, police say Hale was trying to help Utley who was bleeding from the head. Hale told police Breeze came out and starting hitting Utley in the head and shoulder area.

An officer said he saw Breeze hit Utley and another patron, Patrick Harper, and security employee, Christopher Hall, also said they saw her hit him.

When the officer asked Breeze why she hit Utley, she told him it was because he was verbally harassing her.

Breeze was not arrested that night, but she was later arrested on October 27th around 1 p.m. She has since been released and is not allowed to have contact with the victim.

Breeze is scheduled to appear in court on November 30th at 8:30 a.m. She is facing aggravated battery charges.

Jacob Humphrey was arrested on November 13th, but has since been released. He is not allowed to have any contact with the victim. His next court date is set for Tuesday, December 5th at 10 a.m.

Humphrey is facing aggravated battery with a firearm and failure to appear charges.

Risley was arrested on Monday, November 21st, but has bonded out of jail. He faces aggravated battery with a firearm.

Detectives spoke with Utley on September 27th, and said he suffered a depressed skull fracture and some brain bleeding, which required surgery. While detectives spoke with him, they said he has issues with his speech and, at times, he didn’t make any sense. Utley requires rehabilitation three times per week.

