Indiana Three Arrested After Short Car Chase Early Friday in Evansville January 27th, 2017

Evansville Police say they arrested three people after a short car chase on the city’s westside after 1:00am Friday morning. Officers say, they tried to pull over the car on Columbia and North Third for a traffic violation, but the driver never stopped. Police say after a minute the person stopped at a gas station. One person was arrested after a gun was found in the car. Another had a warrant for their arrest out of Henderson, and police arrested the driver for taking off.

