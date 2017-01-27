44News | Evansville, IN

Three Arrested After Short Car Chase Early Friday in Evansville

January 27th, 2017 Indiana

Evansville Police say they arrested three people after a short car chase on the city’s westside after 1:00am Friday morning.  Officers say, they tried to pull over the car on Columbia and North Third for a traffic violation, but the driver never stopped.  Police say after a minute the person stopped at a gas station.  One person was arrested after a gun was found in the car.  Another had a warrant for their arrest out of Henderson, and police arrested the driver for taking off.

 

Tommy Mason

Tommy Mason

Anchor on 44News This Morning

