Three Arrested after Police Chase

What police say started as road rage complaint leads to a chase, and ends with the arrest of three people on drug and other charges.

Evansville police say the chase began around 6:00pm Tuesday after a Cadillac was tailing another car down First Avenue.

When officers tried to pull the car over, they say the driver Dakota James sped off.

Police then saw bags of crystal meth being thrown out the car.

The chase finally ended at Cumberland and Broadway.

James and his passengers Kenneth Kirby III and Donovan Cabell were all arrested.

They’ll be charged with dealing meth, while James will also face a count of felony fleeing.

