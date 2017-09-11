Home Kentucky Three Arrested In Muhlenberg County Chase September 11th, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office deputies take three people to jail after a chase.

Deputies arrested Phillip Conway, Amberly Doll and Kimberly McDonald.

Charges range from evading police to possession of drugs.

According to a police report, after receiving tips deputies tried to pull the car over just outside Greenville Sunday night. A chase ensued, but the car stopped near Muhlenberg County High School’s west campus.

That’s where the three were arrested.

