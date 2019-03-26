Three Arrested in Hopkins County Drug Bust

Three arrests were made in Hopkins County following a drug bust. Detectives with the Madisonville Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, assisted by the Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office and KSP arrested Jordan Knight, Tyler Massey, and Matthew Pleasant Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed for the home of Knight and Massey in Nortonville, KY. Authorities seized 376 grams of synthetic drugs, several items of drug paraphernalia, prescription medications, cash, and drug packaging material.

Police say Knight’s one-year-old child was present during the time of the search.

Knight and Massey will be facing drug trafficking and wanton endangerment charges.

The third suspect, Pleasant, who was present in the home, was arrested on an active warrant.

