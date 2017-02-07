Home Indiana Three Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Chandler February 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities arrest three people, two of whom were tried in a 2014 murder, on meth drug charges in Warrick County. David Lackey, Jade (Stigall) Lackey, and Emma King face charges, including dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Warrick County Sheriff deputies executed a search warrant in the 500 block of West Washington Street in Chandler Monday night in connection to a methamphetamine dealing investigation. Deputies seized more than 25 grams of meth from the residence.

David Lackey and Jade (Stigall) Lackey were originally charged with murder and conspiracy for the death of Joseph Nelson in 2014. Both pleaded guilty to charges of assisting a criminal and received four-year sentences. Matthew McCallister, the man convicted of killing Nelson, was sentenced to life without parole.

At the time of the arrests, David Lackey was on supervised release for drug, firearms and battery charges. His bond is set at $15,000. Jade Lackey’s and Emma King’s bond is set at $5,000 each.

