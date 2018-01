Home Indiana Evansville Three Arrested in Evansville Stemming from an Arrest Warrant January 21st, 2018 John Werne Evansville

Three people are behind bars after Indiana State Police arrested an Evansville woman.

While arresting Kelli Vollmer, police noticed illegal activity in the home on the 1100 block of North Spring Street. After receiving a search warrant, troopers found meth and drug paraphernalia.

Randall and Joanne Ubelhor, the homeowners, were arrested. All three are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug charges.

