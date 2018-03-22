Three Arrested On Drug Charges

Three Evansville adults are arrested on drug charges, and one is a mother charged with neglect. Indiana State Police Jaci McQueen, 22, Darian Watt, 28, and mother Kandice Rhodes, 28, after serving a felony warrant for McQueen at a home on Sweetser Avenue near Linwood Avenue in Evansville.

Police say they found McQueen sleeping with a handful of prescription pills and a syringe in her possession. The pills were later identified as Clonazepam and Alprazolam.

Police also located Watt, Rhodes, and Rhodes’s two children; an eight-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl upstairs. Officers say Rhodes had a small bag of marijuana.

Police also reported finding nearly four ounces of marijuana, pills, and digital scales in another room.

Watt was also wanted out of Vanderburgh County for failure to appear.

All three were arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Watt and McQueen are being held without bond. Rhodes is being held on bond. Rhodes’ two children were released to her grandmother.

