Three Arrested On Drug Charges In Hopkins County

More than two ounces of crystal meth is off the streets in Hopkins County and three people are facing felony drug charges. On March 27th, the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted a surveillance at Charles Hayes’ home on Olney Road in Dawson Springs after receiving complaints about drug trafficking.

Residents told detectives Hayes was trafficking drugs, including meth, from his home. Hayes had six active warrants from different counties, including a warrant out of Caldwell County for fleeing police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of meth.

Hayes was out on bond for three felony cases in Hopkins County including trafficking meth and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

When detectives approached a detached building at Hayes’ home they say it smelled like marijuana. Detectives found Jeffery Richey, 54, who they say had marijuana and meth, Donna Stanley, 34, and Hayes in the building.

Hayes and Stanley had active arrest warrants. Hayes also had brass knuckles and Hydrocodone at the time of his arrest.

After detectives searched the property, they seized two and a half ounces of a white crystallized substance, which was suspected to contain crystal meth. This meth had a street value of $6,900.

Detectives also seized drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking illicit drugs, cash, and prescription medicine.

All three were taken to the Hopkins County Jail. Hayes is facing several charges, including trafficking meth, failure to appear, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stanley is charged with trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear. Richey is charged with possession of meth.

This is an ongoing investigation.

