Three Arrested at Checkpoint on Wednesday

Police arrest three drivers after they failed sobriety tests at an overnight checkpoint. One of the drivers, Chuck Becker of Evansville, was previously involved in a two vehicle crash at First Avenue and Diamond Avenue. After performing the sobriety checks, authorities discovered his blood alcohol level to be .37.

Police patrolled from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday. In addition, troopers issued 25 tickets and 20 warnings. Another checkpoint is scheduled for this weekend.

Comments

comments