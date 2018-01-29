Home Indiana Three Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Threats to Paoli Schools January 29th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Three people are arrested for their alleged involvement in threats to the Paoli Schools. Last Thursday, law enforcement was made award of a post on social media account that threatened to do harm to local schools.

Indiana State Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and Paoli Police Department began an investigation immediately to see if there was validity of the threat.

Later that evening, a second post appearing to be from the same site was posted. The Paoli School Corporation was notified about the findings and later decided to cancel school Friday, January 26th.

As a result of this investigation, detectives found probable cause to arrest three juveniles, ages 16, 17, and 17, for their alleged involvement in posting the threats.

All three juveniles were taken into custody earlier today in Paoli, and were taken to a juvenile detention center. Each juvenile faces intimidation charges.

