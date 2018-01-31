Three Alternatives Proposed For I-69 Bridge

I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project officials have narrowed five proposals down to three preliminary alternatives. All of the proposals would have a major impact on the property owners and others in the area, so officials are looking for more public input.

I-69 Bridge River Crossing Environmental Lead Dan Prevost says, “We’ve spent the last 8 months working out a lot of those details and thinking about a lot of specifics, about the alternatives, some in particular interchanges, for instance where those interchanges should be located, what configuration they might be, those sort of things”

The three choices are West Alternative 1, West Alternative 2, and Central Alternative 1.

West Alternative 1 would feature a four-lane I-69 bridge, keeping one span of the existing Twin Bridges open. This alternative keeps traffic on US 41 while maintaining business in the area.

West Alternative 2 would feature a six-lane I-69 bridge, but remove both Twin Bridges. This plan keeps traffic on Highway 41, business along the west side of the highway would have to move.

Central Alternative 1 would build a four-lane I-69 bridge and retains one span of the Twin Bridges, and it avoids the Highway 41 area in Henderson.

Each alternative estimated cost ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion.

Potential property impacts and new flyover video will be presented at two open houses that will be held next week. There will be one at Henderson Community College at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 6th. On Wednesday, another open house will be at Bosse High School at the same time.

