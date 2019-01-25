Three AED Devices Gifted to Gibson County Sheriff’s Office

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has received three devices that could save a life in a pinch.

The Sheriff’s Office now has three Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) in patrol vehicles. This donation was possible thanks to the efforts of the Gibson County Community Foundation, The Community Foundation Alliance, and HeartSaver- a Deaconess Foundation and Heart Hospital at Deaconess Gateway partnership.

Heart Savers not only delivered the AEDs but also provided on-site training to the deputies that will have the devices in their vehicles.

Law enforcement officers are often the first to arrive on scene before the ambulance or fire departments. With the new AEDs, deputies will now be able to save more lives in the community when they are the first to arrive for a cardiac event.

Officials say they are focused on eventually equipping every deputy with Gibson County Sheriff’s Office with an AED in every vehicle.

