44News | Evansville, IN

Threatening Social Media Post Sparks An Investigation By Henderson Police

Threatening Social Media Post Sparks An Investigation By Henderson Police

May 16th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Threats were made on social media last night that concerned law enforcement and parents in Henderson.

The disturbing post prompted Henderson Police to investigate the source of the threats, and found that the poster is not enrolled in any Henderson County Schools.

Henderson County police want to assure residents that they take the safety of citizens very seriously, and are working with multiple school districts and law enforcement agencies while investigating this incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

 

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.