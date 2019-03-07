Threat of Severe Weather Saturday

Good Evening,

The Storm Prediction Center of America has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a Marginal to Slight Risk for Severe weather for Saturday. It’s expected to be an active morning, afternoon and evening as a significant low and associated cold front carve their way through the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys.

Current model data suggests that the preceding warm front will supply the region with our first hints of rainfall with during the early morning hours Saturday before that rainfall intensifies during the morning intro the early afternoon. This first round of heavy shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to drop as much as 1.25″ of rainfall in spots between 6:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. CT. Some of the thunderstorms embedded within this line may also generate strong winds.

However, The greatest risk for inclement weather and even Severe storms will begin to form during the late morning and early afternoon. A broken line of thunderstorms will begin to form ahead of the advancing cold front before reaching our westernmost counties around 3:00 P.M. CT before progressing to Evansville between 4:00 P.M. CT and 5:00 P.M. CT. The line will continue to intensify as it exits east or our region around 7:00 P.M. that evening.

Once that line exits our easternmost counties, our threat of Severe Weather will exit along with it. Sunday appears as though it will be quite pleasant; expect afternoon highs in the mid to low 50s with plenty of sunshine. Even Monday, the likely bane of your existence, looks beautiful. Weather Team 18 will continue to monitor our threat for Severe Weather as the situation evolves.

