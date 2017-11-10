Home Indiana Threat Deemed Not Credible At Dubois County School Corporations November 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A social media post that alluded to threats in the Dubois County School Corporations is deemed not credible. Richard Allen, the Southeast Dubois County School Corporation Superintendent, says there were threats made, alluding to school Veteran’s Day programs, but after an investigation those threats have been deemed not credible.

All of the Dubois County School Corporations have stepped up security as a precautionary measure in light of the threats.

Richard Allen made this statement about the threats:

“All Dubois County School Corporations were notified by local law enforcement of a social media post that alluded to threats to school Veterans Day Programs. After investigation by local law enforcement, this threat was deemed not credible nor pertaining to Dubois County but a school corporation elsewhere. As a precautionary measure, we invited local law enforcement to increase their presence at scheduled Veterans Day programs at our schools. We truly appreciate the commitment of all county law enforcement agencies in ensuring our students, staff and community members are safe as we pay tribute to the many who have served our great country.”

All of the schools in the Gibson Southern School District are closed today due to threats.

