The Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation will be closed Monday. The school system says the decision comes after Tell City police notified school officials that several threatening messages aimed at the schools were found on social media.

Police are releasing few other details about the investigation.

School officials say they made the decision to call off classes to ensure the safety of the children.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

