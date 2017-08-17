44News | Evansville, IN

Thousands Being Refunded To Coal Counties Across Kentucky

Thousands Being Refunded To Coal Counties Across Kentucky

August 17th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thousands of dollars are being refunded to coal counties across the Bluegrass. Seven Tri-state counties are receiving a total of $23,612.50. This money is being refunded after coal companies paid mining permit and acreage fees.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced 29 counties are receiving refunds, totaling $149,425.

The Kentucky Department of Natural Resources collects mine permit and acreage fees, but then returns a portion of those fees to coal-producing counties for projects to be determined by the local fiscal courts.

The recipients and amounts are as follows:
Daviess County $875
Hopkins County $3,062.50
McLean County $6,462.50
Muhlenberg County $1,875
Ohio County $9,462.50
Union County $812.50
Webster County $1,062.50
– Bell County $12,525
– Boyd County $500
– Breathitt County $2,050
– Clay County $375
– Elliot County $250
– Floyd County $9,216.67
– Harlan County $11,537.50
– Jackson County $250
– Johnson County $3,970.83
– Knott County $6,416.67
– Knox County $1,591.67
– Laurel County $375
– Lawrence County $5,016.67
– Leslie County $10,325
– Letcher County $4,595.83
– Magoffin County $387.50
– Martin County $2,145.83
– Morgan County $1,650
– Owsley County $479.17
– Perry County $10,291.67
– Pike County $35,650
– Whitley County $6,212.50.

The Department for Natural Resources is an agency of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.