Thousands Being Refunded To Coal Counties Across Kentucky

Thousands of dollars are being refunded to coal counties across the Bluegrass. Seven Tri-state counties are receiving a total of $23,612.50. This money is being refunded after coal companies paid mining permit and acreage fees.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced 29 counties are receiving refunds, totaling $149,425.

The Kentucky Department of Natural Resources collects mine permit and acreage fees, but then returns a portion of those fees to coal-producing counties for projects to be determined by the local fiscal courts.

The recipients and amounts are as follows:

– Daviess County $875

– Hopkins County $3,062.50

– McLean County $6,462.50

– Muhlenberg County $1,875

– Ohio County $9,462.50

– Union County $812.50

– Webster County $1,062.50

– Bell County $12,525

– Boyd County $500

– Breathitt County $2,050

– Clay County $375

– Elliot County $250

– Floyd County $9,216.67

– Harlan County $11,537.50

– Jackson County $250

– Johnson County $3,970.83

– Knott County $6,416.67

– Knox County $1,591.67

– Laurel County $375

– Lawrence County $5,016.67

– Leslie County $10,325

– Letcher County $4,595.83

– Magoffin County $387.50

– Martin County $2,145.83

– Morgan County $1,650

– Owsley County $479.17

– Perry County $10,291.67

– Pike County $35,650

– Whitley County $6,212.50.

The Department for Natural Resources is an agency of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

