Thousands Being Refunded To Coal Counties Across Kentucky
Thousands of dollars are being refunded to coal counties across the Bluegrass. Seven Tri-state counties are receiving a total of $23,612.50. This money is being refunded after coal companies paid mining permit and acreage fees.
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced 29 counties are receiving refunds, totaling $149,425.
The Kentucky Department of Natural Resources collects mine permit and acreage fees, but then returns a portion of those fees to coal-producing counties for projects to be determined by the local fiscal courts.
The recipients and amounts are as follows:
– Daviess County $875
– Hopkins County $3,062.50
– McLean County $6,462.50
– Muhlenberg County $1,875
– Ohio County $9,462.50
– Union County $812.50
– Webster County $1,062.50
– Bell County $12,525
– Boyd County $500
– Breathitt County $2,050
– Clay County $375
– Elliot County $250
– Floyd County $9,216.67
– Harlan County $11,537.50
– Jackson County $250
– Johnson County $3,970.83
– Knott County $6,416.67
– Knox County $1,591.67
– Laurel County $375
– Lawrence County $5,016.67
– Leslie County $10,325
– Letcher County $4,595.83
– Magoffin County $387.50
– Martin County $2,145.83
– Morgan County $1,650
– Owsley County $479.17
– Perry County $10,291.67
– Pike County $35,650
– Whitley County $6,212.50.
The Department for Natural Resources is an agency of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.