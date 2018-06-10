Home Indiana Evansville Thousands Raised for Guns & Hoses Given to Community Charities June 10th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

In its 11th year, Guns & Hoses has turned into an event many circle on their calendar. The bouts between firefighters and police officers which used to draw some fans to the Veteran’s Memorial now sells out the Ford Center. The brave men and women who take the punches are not compensated for their training nor the fights themselves, all money raised goes directly to dozens of Southwestern Indiana charities.

$115,000 is the amount 911 Gives Hope raised throughout this year’s event. All of that many was granted to no less than 30 different charities during a fun ceremony at Bud’s Harley Davidson on Saturday.

Many of those who fought in the event were on hand during grant ceremony. They say the ceremony is the ultimate prize and one of the reasons why they willingly get socked in the face.

