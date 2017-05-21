Thousands Participate in Walking for Dreams Event

In Evansville, 20 area organizations gather with community members, Walking for Dreams downtown. Walking for Dreams 2017 supports area organizations like Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Another Chance for Animals, It Takes a Village and Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Organizers say more than 1,000 people participated in this year’s walk. They say participants can make a check out to the participating organization of their choice. Online monetary donations are accepted through June 3RD.

Event officials say they have raised over $90,000 dollars from the community this year.

Paul Watzlavik says, “Wow it’s great to see how many people are passionate about this community and their specific causes and we are glad we could help.”

Walking for Dreams is a 5K family and pet walk that started in 2004 to help local non-profit organizations raise funds to help them better serve the youth and families in the community.

This is the second year the walk has been held in Evansville.

