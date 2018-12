Home Indiana Thousands of Turkeys Die in Washington Barn Fire December 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

An investigation is underway after 10,000 turkeys died in a barn fire in Washington, Indiana.

Officials say the barn caught fire in the morning hours of December 26th and was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Veale Township and Steen Township Fire Departments were on hand to assist with the fire.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

