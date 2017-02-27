Home Indiana Thousands of Hoosiers Register for Do Not Call List February 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Thousands of Hoosiers have already signed up for the Do Not Call List. A total of 224,386 Hoosiers signed up for the Don Not Call list by February 21st, which is the first of four deadlines in 2017. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says, “If you don’t know the number, don’t answer”.

The Office of the Indiana Attorney General attributes the high volume of registration to a phone privacy campaign aimed at protecting residents from scams – “Do Not Call/Do Not Answer”. This campaign started February 8th, and serves as a blueprint to combat unwanted phone calls from telemarketers as well as scammers.

Hoosiers who signed up for the Do Not Call list will receive fewer calls from telemarketers beginning April 1st. Residents may still receive phone calls from random, unknown numbers. The easiest way to deal with this is by ignoring the call.

Indiana residents who still need to sign up for the Do Not Call list can call 888-834-9969 or visit Indiana Consumer. The next deadline to register is May 16th. If you register by the May 16th deadline, you will receive fewer calls starting July 1st.

The 224,386 Do Not Call list registrations has more than doubled the total amount of Hoosiers who registered for the campaign in 2016 (which was 94,465).

