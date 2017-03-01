Home Illinois Thousands of Customers Lost Power Due to Severe Weather March 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

Late Tuesday night storms caused many power outages throughout the night. Thousands of customers were without power due to severe weather. Vectren customers have reported power outages.

For a look at the outages, visit Vectren Outage Map. This is a current look at what Vectren customers are dealing with.

Owensboro Municipal Utilities is also reporting power outages. For a look at OMU outages, visit OMU Outage Map. In all between 4,000 and 6,000 people lost power Tuesday night and that number could actually be higher.

