The Kentucky Thoroughbreds sent the crowd home happy with a win over the Nevada Desert Dogs 116-99.

Owensboro’s professional basketball team is now 11-11 on the year after the series win.

Next up for the Thoroughbreds is an extended road trip.

Kentucky will travel to New York, Nevada and Missouri to face the Patroons, Desert Dogs and Tornados, respectively.

The first game against New Albany is Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

