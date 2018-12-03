Home Indiana Thorntons Gas Station Set To Be Sold December 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Kentucky

A well known gas station-convience store has announced they will be sold to a joint venture of oil and gas giant BP and Boston-based private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partner.

The new owners say they will retain the Thorntons name and keep employees currently working at the Thorntons headquarters in eastern Jefferson County on board.

“We are excited to begin this new chapter of our trusted brand in our hometown with all of our team members,” Thorntons said in the statement. “Subject to regulatory approval, we’ll join forces with two great companies to help us grow our business and delight even more guests with our ever improving offer.”

Thorntons has 191 stores in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. Terms of the sale were not disclosed, though officials say this new chapter will pave the way for the chain’s expansion.

