Thomas Rhett’s 2017 Home Team Tour Coming to the Ford Center

February 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A two time platinum Grammy-nominated country singer will be heading to Evansville this fall. Thomas Rhett, who recently earned his seventh career number one hit “Star of the Show,” will be at the Ford Center Thursday, September 28th. He will be headlining his first-ever 2017 HOME TEAM TOUR, which kicked off on February 23rd in Saginaw, MI.

“Die A Happy Man,” was his two time Grammy-nominated six-week chart-topping smash, which earned him trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards. Special tour guests include Old Dominion and Walker Hayes.

For more information about upcoming tour dates, visit Thomas Rhett.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit The Ford Center.

