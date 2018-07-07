Home Illinois Third White County Jail Inmate Captured July 7th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Illinois

All three White County jail inmates have been caught.

The White County Sheriff’s Department says the third and final escapee from the White County jail has been taken into custody.

Johnny Tipton was taken into custody in Hardin County Illinois. A tip led the Hardin County Sheriffs Office to a camper at a residence outside of Cave in Rock.

Tipton was taken into custody without incident.

This means all three inmates who escaped early Saturday morning on June 16th are back in custody.

Prior to the events of this evening, 44News reporter Megan DiVenti had the latest on the arrest of Zachary Shock Friday night.

Originally in jail on murder charges in Hamilton County, Shock was picked up by Gallatin County deputies and Illinois State Troopers Friday night.

