Third Suspect Arrested in Connection With Madisonville Murder

A third person has been arrested in connection to a February murder in Madisonville after they were found in Tennessee.

Herman Roberts is charged with murder in connection to the killing of Ashley Egan.

Egan was shot and killed in February inside her home on Sugg Street.

Police say Roberts was inside the home with another suspect for a drug deal when he pulled a gun and shot Egan.

Investigators say Roberts and two other suspects fled the scene.

