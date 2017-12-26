Home Indiana Evansville Third Person Dies From November 29th Accident December 26th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville

An accident that earlier claimed the lives of two children has claimed the life of an adult.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says 26-year-old Terence Barker died around 11:30 a.m. December 26th. Barker was the passenger in a car driving near the intersection of Linwood and Monroe November 29th. Police say Frederick McFarland was also driving in the area trying to outrun police when he went through the intersection and hit Barker’s car. 2-year-old Princess and 7-month old Prince Carter were also in Barker’s car. The children died at the scene.

McFarland is facing charges in connection with the accident.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

