Third Person Arrested In Connection To Death Of Ohio County Man

December 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor

A third person is arrested in connection to the death of an Ohio County man. 29-year-old Marcus Boyken, of Greenville, is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Boyken is currently incarcerated at the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange for unrelated charges. He will remain at KSR.

In March, William Howard, Jr. was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall.

Christopher Hill also faces murder, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence charges. Hill was arrested last week.

In July of 2016, Mackall was reported missing after not returning home and showing up to work. He was last seen in the early morning hours at a gathering near Whitesville.

Police say he was last seen with a group of people and witnesses told them there was an argument and physical altercation involving Mackall at a home in Daviess County.

His body was eventually found in a tool box near Falls of Rough in Grayson County.

Mackall died from multi-modal asphyxiation, which means more than one method of suffocation or strangulation was used.

Police believe the crime happened in Daviess County.

This is an ongoing murder investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312, or 800-222-5555.

