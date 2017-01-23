Home Kentucky Third Man Faces Murder Charges In Police Chase And Shooting January 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A third man is facing murder charges in connection to a Friday night shooting and police chase in Kentucky. A police chase started in Morganfield and ended at South Heights Elementary in Henderson County Friday evening.

Police arrested Joevionte Simms and Clarence Smith who are accused in the deaths of Caesarrae Rapier and George Black. But later police arrested a third suspect, Keyontae McGuire for disorderly conduct, fleeing or evading police on foot and a probation violation. McGuire is now facing murder charges.

Simms and Smith are also charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest and evading police. The Union County Coroner says the two victims died of gunshot wounds Friday.

